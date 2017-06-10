California

June 10, 2017 7:18 PM

Pilot rescued from small plane crash east of Santa Barbara

The Associated Press
CARPINTERIA, Calif.

Authorities have rescued a 31-year-old pilot after his small plane crashed in a remote area of Los Padres National Forest, northeast of Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's office says a helicopter crew hoisted the pilot from the wreckage Saturday afternoon.

The pilot, who was the only person aboard the plane, called authorities around 2:30 p.m. when the single-engine Piper PA 28 crashed northeast of Carpinteria near Jameson Lake.

Fire officials say he suffered fractures to his legs.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The FAA said the plane departed from the San Diego area for Santa Ynez.

