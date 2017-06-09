Spelling bee champion Ananya gets a big ‘welcome home’ from her classmates

Ananya Vinay got a warm “welcome home” Friday morning from her classmates and teachers at Fugman Elementary School.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee champion and her family arrived at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Thursday night after a whirlwind of activities.
Ananya got back just in time for the last day of the school year. During a that’s-a-wrap assembly and talent show, she was recognized as the national champ.
The 12-year-old sixth grader will head to Los Angeles soon after the talent show for an appearance on “The Jimmy Kimmel Show.”
