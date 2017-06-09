Search for missing kayaker continues in South Lake Tahoe area

Personnel from numerous agencies are searching for a missing man last heard from Thursday after he said he was going kayaking and camping in the South Lake Tahoe area.
At 9:15 a.m. Thursday, Pham Dan Vu Thanh called a friend to tell him he was going kayaking and camping in the Lester Beach area, according to an El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office news release. Thanh had not been heard from since 6:15 p.m.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office began an initial investigation and search, which was suspended at midnight Thursday.
Search efforts resumed at 6 a.m. Friday and included resources from the Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Coast Guard, State Parks Department and other Lake Tahoe marine agencies, the news release said.
Thanh is described as a male adult, 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with a muscular build who has short, dark hair and multiple tattoos on his shoulder and chest. He had 10-foot-long forest green kayak.
If anyone sees a person matching that description is asked to dial 911 or call 530-621-6600.
