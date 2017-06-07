California

June 07, 2017 7:00 PM

Los Angeles police shoot, kill man who had toy gun

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles police say a man who died after being shot by officers and hit by their car by during a Wilmington confrontation had a toy gun.

The man, who was in his mid-20s, died at the scene Tuesday night. His name hasn't been released.

Police on Wednesday say officers were answering a report of a man with a gun when they spotted the suspect.

Details of the confrontation haven't been released but it ended with officers firing several shots. The man was hit and fell to the ground. The officers' patrol car moved forward, hit the man and pinned him underneath.

Police say a toy gun was found at the scene. It's unclear whether bullets or the car killed him.

One officer suffered an unspecified injury and was treated at a hospital.

