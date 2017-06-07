This family drove 16 hours to meet their new dog

A British Columbia, Canada, family drove 16 hours to Sacramento to adopt a dog after hearing of overcrowding at the Front Street Animal Shelter.

The Sacramento city shelter, which told the story in a video on its Facebook page, recently announced free pet adoptions through July 2 as a “lifesaving measure” to reduce overcrowding. The offer does not apply to the shelter’s PetCo adoption center.

After hearing of the shelter’s problems, the Canadian family headed to Sacramento to save a life, the shelter reports. They found Joyce, a dog that had been waiting at the shelter for two months to find a home. The video shows a joyful Joyce playing with the family before heading off to her new home in British Columbia.

The video post Tuesday had been viewed 52,000 times on Facebook by Wednesday morning.

The shelter at 2127 Front St. is open from noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. It is closed to the public Mondays and Tuesdays. The Lodi Animal Services shelter also has issued a plea for help, noting it will be forced to euthanize some animals if adoptions cannot relieve crowded conditions.