Just how far can Donald Trump fall in liberal California?

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:56 Humpback whales feed alongside hundreds of sea lions Pause 0:46 June’s snowpack is 10 times more than a year ago. See 5 years of Sierra snow from space. 1:41 Even calm-looking rivers can be dangerous 2:25 Take a look at repairs on the Oroville Dam spillway heading into Memorial Day 0:31 Here's how to stay safe on the waterways 1:24 Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes 0:52 See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 4:06 Can you guess whether the DMV rejected these license plates? 1:28 It's kitten season at Cat House on the Kings 2:11 Amgen Tour of California highlights Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Former FBI Director James Comey announced the FBI investigation into Russia and the 2016 election on March 9, 2017. Two months later, he was fired. Here's a timeline of the many twists and turns that have happened since. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

Former FBI Director James Comey announced the FBI investigation into Russia and the 2016 election on March 9, 2017. Two months later, he was fired. Here's a timeline of the many twists and turns that have happened since. Natalie Fertig McClatchy