California

June 06, 2017 7:09 AM

5 California Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. FAMILY STABBINGS

Colton police arrest grandmother suspected of fatally stabbing granddaughter, wounding two other family members.

2. CONGRESSIONAL SPECIAL ELECTION

Voters deciding between two Democrats in special election for congressional district running through downtown Los Angeles.

3. DEATH PENALTY

State Supreme Court holds hearing over whether a voter-approved measure to speed up executions in California is unconstitutional.

4. WAREHOUSE PARTY FIRE

Two charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for deaths during unpermitted dance party at Oakland warehouse.

5. CLIMATE CHANGE

California, China sign climate deal after President Donald Trump exits Paris accord.

