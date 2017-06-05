California

June 05, 2017 7:17 AM

San Diego County man dies after standoff with deputies

The Associated Press
CAMPO, Calif.

San Diego County authorities are investigating the death of an armed man during a standoff with sheriff's deputies in which one round was fired at him.

The Sheriff's Department says deputies responded to a 911 call at 11 a.m. Sunday from a caller in Campo who said he was suicidal and had a gun.

Deputies set up a perimeter and heard a gunshot from inside the home and then saw a man at the door holding a gun.

The department says there was a confrontation between the man and deputies, and one deputy fired a single round.

The man retreated into the house and when deputies entered later they found him dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

It wasn't known if the wound was self-inflicted or from the deputy's round.

