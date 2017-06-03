National Parks offering big perk to fourth-graders and their families

With summer break on the horizon for children, fourth-graders and their families should know that they’re eligible for free admission to national parks and other federal lands.
Current fourth-graders who will be fifth-graders next fall can get passes for the summer.
Current third-graders who will be fourth-graders next fall are not eligible for the passes until the next school year starts.
Those who are eligible and interested in passes for free admission can obtain them at the Every Kid in a Park website.
Here’s a list of some of the national parks in California:
Alcatraz Island
From the National Park Service website: “Alcatraz Island offers a close-up look at the site of the first lighthouse and US built fort on the West Coast, the infamous federal penitentiary long off-limits to the public, and the history making 18 month occupation by Indians of All Tribes. Rich in history, there is also a natural side to the Rock–gardens, tide pools, bird colonies, and bay views beyond compare.”
Fort Point National Historic Site
From the National Park Service website: “From its vantage point overlooking the spectacular Golden Gate, Fort Point defended the San Francisco Bay following California’s Gold Rush through World War II. Its beautifully arched casemates display the art of third system brick masonry and interacts gracefully with the Golden Gate Bridge.”
John Muir National Historic Site
From the National Park Service website: “John Muir played many roles in his life, all of which helped him succeed in his role as an advocate for Nature. As America’s most famous naturalist and conservationist, Muir fought to protect the wild places he loved, places we can still visit today. Muir’s writings convinced the U.S. government to protect Yosemite, Sequoia, Grand Canyon and Mt. Rainier as national parks.”
Muir Woods National Monument
From the National Park Service website: “Walk among old growth coast redwoods, cooling their roots in the fresh water of Redwood Creek and lifting their crowns to reach the sun and fog. Federally protected as a National Monument since 1908, this primeval forest is both refuge and laboratory, revealing our relationship with the living landscape.”
Point Reyes National Seashore
From the National Park Service website: “From its thunderous ocean breakers crashing against rocky headlands and expansive sand beaches to its open grasslands, brushy hillsides, and forested ridges, Point Reyes offers visitors over 1500 species of plants and animals to discover. Home to several cultures over thousands of years, the Seashore preserves a tapestry of stories and interactions of people.”
Yosemite National Park
From the National Park Service website: “Not just a great valley, but a shrine to human foresight, the strength of granite, the power of glaciers, the persistence of life, and the tranquility of the High Sierra. First protected in 1864, Yosemite National Park is best known for its waterfalls, but within its nearly 1,200 square miles, you can find deep valleys, grand meadows, ancient giant sequoias, a vast wilderness area, and much more.”
