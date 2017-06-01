California

June 01, 2017 5:29 PM

Suspect in shooting of California sheriff's deputy arrested

The Associated Press
COACHELLA, Calif.

Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected in the shooting of a Southern California sheriff's deputy after a multiday manhunt.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said Thursday on Twitter that Gildardo Davila had been arrested.

The 27-year-old had been sought by authorities since last Thursday.

Authorities said the deputy was shot while he was chasing Davila on foot in Coachella after he initially refused to pull over when the deputy tried to stop him for traffic infractions.

The deputy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Sheriff's officials did not immediately respond to a request for additional information about Davila's arrest.

A news conference has been scheduled for Friday morning.

