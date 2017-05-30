Hooligans motorcycle gang indicted for high-tech auto theft

Authorities in San Diego have indicted nine members of a motorcycle gang known as the Hooligans, alleging they stole more than 150 Jeep Wranglers in a high-tech auto-theft ring.
The U.S. attorney's office says Tuesday that the Tijuana, Mexico-based club used handheld electronic devices and stolen codes to make copies of keys and disable alarms on the vehicles in California while their owners slept. They would take the Jeeps back to Mexico and sell them or strip them for parts.
Authorities allege the ring has stolen more $4.5 million in Wranglers since the scheme began in 2014.
Three Hooligans have been arrested so far. Six more are fugitives.
The thefts were perplexing to investigators because no glass was broken or alarms triggered. Surveillance camera video from one of the victims tipped them off to the techniques being used.
