May 30, 2017 6:58 PM

Soccer coaches among 4 dead in California desert crash

The Associated Press
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.

Officials say two Southern California high school soccer coaches and two of their former players were all killed in a head-on collision between their car and a big rig on a two-lane desert highway.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash occurred Monday afternoon on State Route 177 near Joshua Tree National Park.

School district officials said Tuesday that 30-year-old Matt Hodges and 20-year-old Gabrielle Constante, both coaches at Ayala High School in Chino Hills, were killed. Two of their former players, 20-year-old Marissa Garnica and 21-year-old Jessica Giraldo, were also killed.

The CHP says three people died at the scene and the fourth was pronounced dead at a Palm Springs hospital.

The Murrieta Valley Unified School District says the three women were best friends from childhood.

