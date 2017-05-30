California

May 30, 2017

California home-invasion suspect wanted on murder warrant

The Associated Press
TORRANCE, Calif.

Southern California authorities say two suspects have been arrested on suspicion of a home-invasion robbery, including a 17-year-old with an outstanding murder warrant in Colorado.

Officials in Torrance south of Los Angeles say police were called when a neighbor noticed two male suspects entering a home late Monday.

When officers arrived, they heard screaming and then saw two people running outside. One of the suspects was arrested immediately and the other was caught after a 90-minute search.

KABC-TV reports both suspects could face multiple charges including burglary, auto theft and elder abuse. A resident of the home was treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the suspects but said one of them is wanted on a murder warrant in Colorado.

