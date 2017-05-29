A helicopter makes a water drop on a hillside after a wildfire broke out in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 28, 2017. A dark plume of smoke was visible for miles as the fire consumed moderate to thick brush near Mandeville Canyon Road, a dead end road that snakes up a deep canyon lined by expensive view homes. A few residents voluntarily left but no homes were damaged.
A helicopter makes a water drop on a hillside after a wildfire broke out in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 28, 2017. A dark plume of smoke was visible for miles as the fire consumed moderate to thick brush near Mandeville Canyon Road, a dead end road that snakes up a deep canyon lined by expensive view homes. A few residents voluntarily left but no homes were damaged. Brian Melley AP Photo
A helicopter makes a water drop on a hillside after a wildfire broke out in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles, Sunday, May 28, 2017. A dark plume of smoke was visible for miles as the fire consumed moderate to thick brush near Mandeville Canyon Road, a dead end road that snakes up a deep canyon lined by expensive view homes. A few residents voluntarily left but no homes were damaged. Brian Melley AP Photo

California

May 29, 2017 9:55 AM

Los Angeles fire sparked by weed whacker nearly contained

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Crews working through the night have nearly surrounded a 55-acre brush fire on a Los Angeles hillside that investigators say was sparked by a weed whacker.

The blaze, which triggered the evacuation of five homes, broke out Sunday on a steep chaparral-covered hillside of Mandeville Canyon and sent up smoke visible for miles. Firefighters were able to contain 95 percent of the fire by Monday.

About 40 miles to the north, LA County arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a house, barn and surrounding brush early Monday in Agua Dulce.

In the desert east of Los Angeles, a brush fire in the town of Mecca forced about 50 people to evacuate from an apartment complex Sunday. Residents were allowed to return after firefighters made quick work of the blaze.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes 1:24

Take a walk through Harry Styles', Blink-182 drummer's homes
Here's how to stay safe on the waterways 0:31

Here's how to stay safe on the waterways
See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos