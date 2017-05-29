Los Angeles fire sparked by weed whacker nearly contained

Crews working through the night have nearly surrounded a 55-acre brush fire on a Los Angeles hillside that investigators say was sparked by a weed whacker.
The blaze, which triggered the evacuation of five homes, broke out Sunday on a steep chaparral-covered hillside of Mandeville Canyon and sent up smoke visible for miles. Firefighters were able to contain 95 percent of the fire by Monday.
About 40 miles to the north, LA County arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire that engulfed a house, barn and surrounding brush early Monday in Agua Dulce.
In the desert east of Los Angeles, a brush fire in the town of Mecca forced about 50 people to evacuate from an apartment complex Sunday. Residents were allowed to return after firefighters made quick work of the blaze.
