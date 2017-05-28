Video shows a young boy flying off a three-story slide during opening day for The Wave waterpark in Dublin in the San Francisco Bay Area.
California

Boy flies off 3-story slide on opening day for new California water park

Officials say a 10-year-old boy suffered scrapes and bruises after flying off a three-story slide during opening day for a Bay Area water park.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the child was going down the Emerald Plunge at The Wave park in Dublin on Saturday when he suddenly fell out at the bottom of the slide. Video shows him landing on concrete.

Assistant city manager Linda Smith says the boy was taken to a first aid tent. His parents then chose to take him to a hospital for an examination as a precaution. Emergency responders were not called.

The Emerald Plunge was immediately closed. A similarly-steep slide, the Dublin Screamer, was also shut down out of an abundance of caution during an investigation.

The $43 million park, which opened Saturday, has six water slides and several pools.

