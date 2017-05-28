2 dead, 11 rescued on Kern River during Memorial Day Weekend

Two people died and another 11 people were rescued along the Kern River in separate incidents, leaving Kern and Tulare County rescue teams busy during the Memorial Day weekend.
A female was pulled out of the Kern River in Hart Park on Sunday around 9:30 a.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. She has not yet been identified.
A 40-year-old man was part of a group on Saturday that was rafting on what is known as Cables Rapid when he fell from the boat, the sheriff’s department said. He was unresponsive when he was rescued and pronounced dead at Kern Valley Hospital. His identity was not released.
Before that incident, two more calls came in from commercial rafting companies upriver from Headquarters Campground, for rafters in areas called Tombstone Rapids and Tequila Chute Rapids. Eleven people were rescued along those areas, the sheriff’s department said.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
