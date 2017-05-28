California

May 28, 2017 8:22 AM

Crews responding to Los Angeles house fire find pot plants

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Los Angeles firefighters responding to a house fire uncovered a marijuana grow operation.

Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Bastman says nobody was at the home in suburban Van Nuys at the time of the fire Saturday.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames and called narcotics officers after finding dozens of pot plants in a car port.

Police Sgt. Michael Goldberg tells KCBS-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2qpa9fO ) that the cause of the fire might have been overloaded electrical circuits to power the grow operation.

Officers seized 48 marijuana plants. Six are now allowed by law, Goldberg said.

The owner of the home has been cited.

