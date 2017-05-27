FILE - In this June 21, 1964, file photo, Jim Bunning of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches a perfect game against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium in New York. Hall of Fame pitcher Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. Bunning's death Friday, May 26, 2017, was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate.
FILE - In this June 21, 1964, file photo, Jim Bunning of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches a perfect game against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium in New York. Hall of Fame pitcher Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. Bunning's death Friday, May 26, 2017, was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June 21, 1964, file photo, Jim Bunning of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches a perfect game against the New York Mets at Shea Stadium in New York. Hall of Fame pitcher Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. Bunning's death Friday, May 26, 2017, was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo

California

May 27, 2017 11:52 AM

Ex-Senate staffer: Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning has died

The Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning, who went on to serve in Congress, has died. He was 85.

Bunning's death Friday was confirmed by Jon Deuser, who served as chief of staff when Bunning was in the Senate. Deuser said Bunning's family notified him about the ex-pitcher's death.

Bunning won 224 games in a 17-year major-league career and pitched the first perfect game in modern National League history.

He became the first pitcher after 1900 to throw no-hitters in both the American and National Leagues.

He belonged to a rare group of major league pitchers to throw a perfect game in the modern era.

A Kentucky Republican, he was the only member of the Baseball Hall of Fame to serve in Congress. He served in both the House and Senate.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur
Can you guess whether the DMV rejected these license plates? 4:06

Can you guess whether the DMV rejected these license plates?
It's kitten season at Cat House on the Kings 1:28

It's kitten season at Cat House on the Kings

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos