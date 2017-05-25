California

May 25, 2017 9:51 PM

Riverside County deputy hospitalized after shooting

The Associated Press
COACHELLA, Calif.

Authorities are searching for a suspect and a Riverside County deputy has been hospitalized after a shooting in the city of Coachella.

The Sheriff's Department said in a statement that an officer-involved shooting had occurred Thursday night, a deputy was taken to a hospital and a search for a suspect had been going on for at least an hour.

The department did not specify that the deputy had been shot, and was not giving any further details on the circumstances.

The city of Coachella contracts the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to provide police services.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur

See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur 0:52

See the massive Mud Creek slide that's wiped out Highway 1 in Big Sur
Can you guess whether the DMV rejected these license plates? 4:06

Can you guess whether the DMV rejected these license plates?
It's kitten season at Cat House on the Kings 1:28

It's kitten season at Cat House on the Kings

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos