Clown holding ‘bloody’ machete scares drivers on California highway

Drivers on Highway 101 were met with a scary sight Wednesday.
A man dressed as a clown holding a machete prompted 911 calls from motorists about halfway between Aromas and Prunedale, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The callers said the man was holding out his thumb as if he was trying to hitch a ride while holding the machete coated in fake blood in his other hand, according to KSBW. He was also reportedly staring down drivers.
Two deputies arrived at the scene and made contact with the man with their guns drawn, the Sheriff’s Office said. They eventually figured out that he was playing a prank and the red on the machete was cotton with red dye.
Authorities identified the man as Gilroy resident Larry Tovey. The deputies and Larry were not injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.
