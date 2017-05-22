California

California animal shelter's ex-owner accused of embezzlement

The Associated Press
LEMOORE, Calif.

The former manager of a central California animal shelter closing due to lack of funds has been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and grand theft.

The Fresno Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2qOVHdV ) 58-year-old Darlene Laboc had been arrested Friday by the King's County Sheriff's Office.

Laboc had been fired in April by the Kings SPCA Board of Directors.

The shelter had announced in early May it would be closed by the end of the month due to lack of funds.

Detectives say Laboc is accused of using about $3,750 of the shelter's funds.

She has been booked at the Kings County Jail, with bail set at $20,000.

