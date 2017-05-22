San Jose State football player recovering after stabbing

Authorities say a San Jose State University football player is recovering Monday after being stabbed in an off-campus fight over the weekend.
The Mercury News in San Jose reports (http://bayareane.ws/2qcfMsz) university officials identified the victim as Chad Miller, who started three games at safety for the team last season.
The university released a statement saying Miller, a junior, is expected to recover.
San Jose police could not be reached for comment on the stabbing on Monday.
Miller's online bio shows he has played four seasons with the Spartans. He is originally from Reno and played football in high school in Vallejo, where he also lettered in track and field.
Miller did not play in his second season with the university team. He was injured following an on-campus disagreement where a teammate allegedly hit Miller in the face with a skateboard.
