Santee Fire Captain Richard Medlin watches as a brushfire burns next to Otay Lakes Road near Highway 94 on Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Jamul, Calif. A fast-moving wildfire has forced several hundred campers to flee a campground south of San Diego.
California

May 20, 2017 11:56 PM

Wildfire forces campers to flee south of San Diego

JAMUL, Calif.

A fast-moving wildfire that forced campers to flee a campground south of San Diego has grown to 1,000 acres.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention says the blaze broke out Saturday morning south of Jamul (HAH-mool) and spread in grass and brush at a "dangerous rate," prompting them to evacuate hundreds of campers from the Pico Pico RV Resort and Campground. The blaze was 20 percent contained late Saturday.

Fire officials said evacuees were not permitted to return to the campground due to infrastructure damage.

No injuries were reported.

