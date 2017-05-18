Fire closes Highway 198, forces evacuation near Coalinga

An evacuation was ordered for residents near Parkfield Grade off Highway 198 as a brush fire that earlier Thursday closed a stretch of the highway continued to rage near Coalinga, Cal Fire Captain Jeremiah Wittwer reported.
Evacuees were being sent to West Hills College, 17 miles northeast of Parkfield Grade, with the Red Cross on hand to assist.
Firefighters battling the blaze grew to 200, with more than 5,500 acres burned and crews claiming 20 percent containment. Structures have been under threat, with 15 to 20 evacuated, but Wittwer said it was unclear how many remained in jeopardy.
Highway 198 was closed from Firestone Avenue to the Fresno-Monterey county line, the California Department of Transportation reported about 6:50 p.m. The county line is near the 198 and State Route 25.
Nicknamed the Elm Fire, the fast-moving blaze grew to 4,000 acres by 5:30 p.m. It began about 1:30 p.m. near Highway 198 and Alcalde Road and spread to the southwest.
It grew to 500 acres just in the first hour. By 4 p.m. it was 2,000 acres, Wittwer said.
Crews were dealing with steep and rugged terrain, according to Cal Fire’s incident page.
#ElmFire [update] south of Coalinga (Fresno County) is now 2,000 acres. Road closures in effect. https://t.co/SQvGa01TlR pic.twitter.com/4cJTMF9KOs— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) May 18, 2017
Nine aircraft and a half-dozen bulldozers also had been called on by late afternoon.
The City Fire, meanwhile, in the Kettleman Hills along Highway 41, near Interstate 5, was slowed Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
Smoke was described as a hazard by the California Highway Patrol along Highway 41. The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. and limited to 20 acres.
Winds on the west side of the San Joaquin Valley were gusting to 20 mph Thursday afternoon.
“That’s not favorable for fire behavior,” said Kevin Durfee, National Weather Service meteorologist.
It was forecast to be the last day of windy conditions for a while.
“The winds will abate after sunset,” Durfee said. “This is the last day of exceptionally breezy conditions.”
Contributed by Larry Valenzuela Andrea Figueroa Briseno. Marc Benjamin: 559-441-6166, @beebenjamin
