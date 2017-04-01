Want to count the times he said ‘Make Mexico pay’? San Francisco archive can help

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding Pause

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

0:53 New look at Oroville Dam spillway after reopening

0:42 Scene of deadly 5-vehicle crash on Highway 46 East near Shandon

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

0:39 Surveillance video shows man taking iPhone from SLO restaurant

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:07 Catch the 'fleeting beauty' of the Carrizo Plain wildflowers

1:30 A history of Forden's, which opened in SLO in the 1920s