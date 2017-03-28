4 arrested after high-speed chase into Santa Barbara County

A high-speed chase that started in Ventura County ended at the Gaviota Tunnel in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday after authorities deployed spike strips at two different places along Highway 101, the California Highway Patrol said.
Just before 11 a.m., the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department called the CHP to help stop a vehicle — believed to be involved in a burglary — that was driving north at speeds of about 100 mph on Highway 101, Santa Barbara CHP Officer Jon Gutierrez said.
The pursuit started near Flynn Road after sheriff’s deputies had attempted to stop the white Honda Civic that had paper plates, authorities said.
Gutierrez called the driver “reckless,” adding that the woman was driving up to 120 mph and passing traffic on the right shoulder and center dividers of the highway.
A Ventura County Sheriff’s Department helicopter was deployed to keep track of the vehicle during the pursuit.
The CHP deployed spike strips at Winchester Canyon west of Goleta and at El Capitan State Beach, which punctured two of the vehicle’s tires, Gutierrez said.
The vehicle stopped near the Gaviota Tunnel and although the driver fled on foot, all four occupants were arrested, Gutierrez said.
“The driver of the suspect vehicle fell down a ravine while trying to flee and sustained a minor injury to one of her legs,” Gutierrez said in a statement.
Stolen merchandise with store tags was found in the trunk and back seat of the vehicle, according to the CHP.
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department took custody of all four people.
