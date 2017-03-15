Trump moves to roll back pollution standards for cars, setting up conflict with California

Setting up a potential conflict with California officials over air pollution and climate change, the Trump administration began the process Wednesday of rolling back rules designed to limit emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from automobiles.
The U.S. Department of Transportation and Environmental Protection Agency issued a notice saying it plans to review greenhouse gas standards for cars and light trucks sold between 2022 and 2025. President Donald Trump has signaled he wants to roll back the regulations amid complaints from U.S. automakers that the standards are too costly and cumbersome, and was expected to announce the review in Detroit on Wednesday.
The regulations originated in California, with legislation passed in 2002, and were subsequently adopted by former President Barack Obama as national standards. Experts said Trump apparently is backing down from a previous threat to rescind California’s ability to impose its own tougher standards on greenhouse gas emissions.
A rollback of the national standards could put California and a dozen other states that follow California’s lead on a separate path from the rest of the country. Automakers would have to assure that the mix of cars they sell in California and the other dozen states burn more cleanly, on average, than those sold elsewhere.
That could create mayhem and confusion in the industry, said Daniel Sperling, a member of the California Air Resources Board and a professor at UC Davis. CARB regulates air pollution and climate change in California. Automakers in effect would have to play by two sets of rules.
“They’re almost more interested in uniformity than the degree of stringency,” Sperling said.
Roland Hwang, director of energy and transportation at the Natural Resources Defense Council, said Gov. Jerry Brown and Mary Nichols, the chairwoman of CARB, will be enormously influential in determining the outcome of the controversy.
“California’s a key player here, no doubt about it,” Hwang said. “The pathway to weakening the standards – that path goes through California.”
California took the lead on cars and climate change in 2002, when former Gov. Gray Davis signed AB 1493, by then-Assemblwoman Fran Pavley, which called for a significant decrease in carbon dioxide emissions. But the rules couldn’t take effect until the U.S. government granted California a waiver under the federal Clean Air Act to impose standards that exceeded national standards. Former President George W. Bush refused to grant the waiver, the only time that’s happened since the Clean Air Act was passed in 1970.
Obama reversed course shortly after taking office, and the California rules became the law of the land. They were updated in 2012 but are set to expire in 2021. The Trump administration is now taking aim at the rules covering model years 2022 through 2025.
