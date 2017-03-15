Wayward Vacaville sea lion heads to the Delta

The wayward sea lion of Vacaville is on the move – and appears to be heading home.
An animal services official spotted the sea lion Tuesday morning in Vacaville and contacted The Marine Mammal Center, according to spokesman Giancarlo Rulli.
Vacaville police officers, fire officials and more than a dozen Marine Mammal Center responders tried unsuccessfully for hours to flush the animal out of a drainage pipe. The rescue was called off at nightfall and resumed Wednesday.
The sea lion, dubbed Leisure for his swim in the water near Leisure Town Road, appeared again Wednesday morning from the pipe and began swimming with some speed down Ulatis Creek.
“The animal is moving eastward,” Rulli said on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s a great sign. We are prepared to rescue this animal but overall the best option would be for him to make it to its ocean home on its own.”
The hope is the sea lion will make it to the Delta, then swim into the bay and to the ocean as it pleases him, Rulli said.
“Our hope is that he took a wrong turn coming up Delta and is taking that same path back,” Rulli said.
Experts at the center believe the animal likely traveled up the Sacramento River, took a wrong turn and followed a series of agricultural ditches and waterways to get to Vacaville.
Although Vacaville is a rare location for a rescue call, the animal is in very good body condition and active, said Dr. Cara Field, staff veterinarian at The Marine Mammal Center.
The mammal, believed to be a young male, is fat and looks healthy and seems to be enjoying his adventure, Rulli said.
Sea Lion stuck in an enclosed area in Ulatis creek in Vacaville-video courtesy of Heather Pierce @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/v1aQiiJWkL— Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalil_Media) March 14, 2017
Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews
