California joins other states challenging President Trump’s travel ban

Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday that California is joining several other states in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban.
“Last month, our courts put a lid on the unconstitutional and un-American Trump Muslim travel ban because Americans stood up and demanded it,” Becerra, a Democrat from Los Angeles, said in a prepared statement announcing the action against a ban he called “unconstitutional (and) un-American.”
“The victory for lawful permanent residents and current visa holders was welcome news for everyone, especially the victims’ families. But the fight for fair and lawful treatment of all who would seek permission to enter our country is not over.”
Other states challenging Trump’s latest travel order include Washington, Oregon, Minnesota, Maryland, New York and Massachusetts. Hawaii was the first state to file a lawsuit against the president’s revised ban, arguing it would harm its Muslim population, tourism and foreign students.
“The Trump Administration may have changed the text of the now-discredited Muslim travel ban, but they didn’t change its unconstitutional intent and effect. It is still an attack on people – women and children, professors and business colleagues, seniors and civic leaders – based on their religion and national origin,” Becerra said.
“There are some things that transcend a presidency. In America, we will always defend our families, our values, and our Constitution. I am proud to join with my fellow attorneys general in protecting our people from this latest unfounded and unconstitutional overreach.”
