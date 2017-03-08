Vallejo kidnap families describe anguish of the crime – and the police calling it a hoax

1:06 'A Day Without a Woman' march in SLO Pause

0:36 Listen to blues rocker Robert Cray, playing the Fremont Theatre in SLO

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters