California exports its poor to Texas, other states, while wealthier people move in

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over Pause

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about

2:36 Big West basketball: Cal Poly falls to UC Santa Barbara in regular season finale

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

2:41 Dog attack survivor recalls deadly encounter: 'I said, "The dogs are eating us" '

0:21 Cal Poly College of Architecture and Environmental Design job fair

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek