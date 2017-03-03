Fresno State employee’s internet surfing may have cost taxpayers more than $20,000

A Fresno State library employee spent so much time playing games and watching videos online while on the clock that it may have cost taxpayers more than $20,000, according to a state audit released Thursday.
The unidentified employee, whose job is mostly to supervise student assistants and shelve library materials, visited more than 48,000 web pages largely related to videos and games from May 2015 to May 2016, according to the California State Auditor. The audit determined that the employee misused as many as 85 hours of university time over a one-month period, and that the “misused time” over the 13 months reviewed could have cost Fresno State $22,208.
The audit found that a lack of supervision resulted in the employee receiving inadequate work assignments, and recommends that Fresno State officials identify alternative work in the library for the employee, instruct him to limit his internet use and provide more direct supervision.
Deborah Adishian-Astone, vice president for administration at Fresno State, released a statement on Friday, saying the university takes the matter “very seriously.”
“The university’s decision regarding any employee corrective action is based upon the findings of the State Auditor’s investigation. The university does not comment on matters involving personnel decisions, but there are instances where such conduct could result in findings of suspension or termination of employment,” she said.
