Fresno State employee’s internet surfing may have cost taxpayers more than $20,000

0:38 Tom Villa rehearses for 30th annual Phyllis' Musical Revue at Madonna Inn Pause

1:53 Oroville Dam spillway devastation, ruined hillside, clogged river revealed after water flow is stopped

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam: Watch 1960s construction of tallest dam in the U.S.

1:13 Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo has its bronze tiger back

1:31 Take a drive from Cayucos to San Luis Obispo — in 90 seconds

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners