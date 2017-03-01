Sierra snowpack ‘pretty phenomenal’ but is it record breaking?

There’s “a pretty phenomenal snowpack” in the Sierra Nevada, but not enough to break the record set in the winter of 1983.
The state’s March 1 “snow-water content” survey at Phillips Station off Highway 50 measured snow packed 113 inches deep. Melted down, that would be the equivalent of 43 inches of water. The readings represent 179 percent of the long-term average, said Frank Gehrke, the veteran Department of Water Resources official who runs the snow survey.
Snowpack levels statewide were at 185 percent of normal Wednesday. In the southern and central Sierra, snowpack levels are near the pace set in 1982-83, when California received the most snow on record.
At Phillips, snow content measurements were the fifth highest on record – and the highest since 1983, state figures show.
While there’s no snow in the short-term forecast, more storms could arrive in the coming weeks. April 1 is the date in which the Sierra snowpack generally has reached its greatest depths.
“We’ve had very big Marches in the past – the so-called ‘Miracle Marches’ that bailed us out some years ago when prior to that we had very dry conditions,” Gerhke said. “You can readily anticipate fairly good storm activity in March and quite often in through April.”
A healthy snowpack means extra water becomes available in summer, when California lawns and crops get thirsty and demand soars.
In Sacramento, February rainfall also fell short of a record. A total of 8.04 inches fell in Sacramento last month, straining creeks and causing some flooding, but the region has seen wetter Februaries in 2000 (8.93 inches) and 1986 (10.30 inches).
Still, when the extremely wet January 2017 (9.85) is combined with the very wet February 2017 (8.04), the combined two-month total is a record 17.89 inches. The National Weather Service said Wednesday that the wettest combined Januaries and Februaries ever recorded in Sacramento are these:
▪ 2017: 17.89 inches
▪ 1878: 17.30
▪ 1969: 16.51
▪ 1998: 16.22
▪ 1909: 16.18
▪ 1986: 15.18
The normal rainfall for the month of January is 3.97 in Sacramento, while the average in February is 3.82 inches.
Dry weather that characterized the final days of February is likely to continue through Friday. The National Weather Service is predicting sunny weather until a slight chance of rain this weekend.
Staff writer Bill Lindelof contributed to this report.
Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow
