California lawmakers demand federal records on Southern California immigrant arrests

Democratic leaders of the California Legislature are seeking clarification of federal immigration enforcement policy after round-ups of undocumented immigrants earlier this month sparked renewed fears of increased deportation raids under the Trump administration.
Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon on Monday jointly sent a Freedom of Information Act request to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, asking for documents outlining national or California ICE field office policies regarding sensitive areas like churches, schools and hospitals; access for detainees to legal counsel and other visitors; and treatment of individuals registered under a federal program temporarily deferring deportation of those brought to the country illegally as children.
“The lives and physical safety of many thousands of Californians – citizens and immigrants, documented and undocumented – depend upon knowing this information,” de León and Rendon wrote in their request. “Moreover, the fear of possible ICE enforcement activity in sensitive spaces prevents Californians from accessing services, including education, medical and law enforcement assistance – that may be critical to their well-being or the well-being of their children.”
Both legislative leaders represent parts of Los Angeles County, which was the target of a five-day operation earlier this month in which ICE detained more than 160 people.
De León and Rendon are also asking for information to verify whether the enforcement activity was planned before President Donald Trump took office, how many individuals were arrested and for what previous crimes, and how many of those have since been deported.
“While ICE provided limited and delayed information to the press, our constituents were still left with many unanswered questions,” they wrote. “The result has led to increased confusion and fear in many communities.”
