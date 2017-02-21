Snow, road damage cause spinouts, closures on Highway 50, I-80

Damage to the westbound lanes of Highway 50 near Bridal Veil Falls continues to deteriorate and hazardous driving conditions have closed Interstate 80, the California Highway Patrol reports.
The state Department of Transportation is holding eastbound traffic at Sly Park in order to set up concrete traffic barriers near the Highway 50 slippage at Bridal Veil Falls. The white concrete barriers, called K-rails, are needed to protect workers and equipment during what is expected to be “long-term” repair work on the roadway, according to Caltrans.
It will take until about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday for the K-rails to be put in place. Earlier, it was reported that a shoulder along westbound Highway 50 east of Bridal Veil Falls collapsed and the slow lane is buckling.
The slope supporting the highway at Bridal Veil Falls, 2 miles east of Fresh Pond, slipped several feet last week, requiring the closure of the westbound No. 2 lane. The damage has increased this week, affecting the No. 1 lane, Caltrans reports.
Along I-80 in the mountains, eastbound traffic was being held near Castle Peak due to multiple spinouts on snowy roads. All westbound traffic was being turned around at the state line due to lack of road traction. And traction issues also prompted trucks to be turned around at Applegate in the eastbound direction of the freeway.
Meanwhile, chains are required Tuesday morning on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the Sierra. Blizzard-like conditions were reported at noon on Highway 50 at Meyers, according to the CHP.
Highway 89 at the west shore of Emerald Bay is closed for avalanche concerns, Caltrans reports.
In Colusa County, Highway 20 remains closed in both directions from Husted Road in Willaims to Will S. Green Road in Colusa due to flooding, according to Caltrans.
