Inmates evacuated over spillway fears back in Butte County

1:13 Cal Poly dormitory remains threatened by unstable hillside; two large trees cut down Pause

1:01 Flooding on I-5 corridor near Williams

0:51 Heavy overnight rains add more water to an already raging San Luis Obispo Creek

1:28 Shelter aids Maxwell-area residents

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

1:59 Highlights of SLO High girls soccer playoff loss to Valencia