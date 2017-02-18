California

February 18, 2017 7:22 PM

2 arrested for carjacking, running over Oroville Dam evacuee

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

Authorities have arrested two people accused of carjacking and running over a man preparing to flee when authorities ordered those living downstream from the Oroville Dam to evacuate.

Butte County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that 27-year-old Cody Bowles and 31-year-old Lucia Ripley were arrested Friday in the town of Biggs.

The office says the man was loading his vehicle with the engine running when Bowles and Ripley armed with a shotgun jumped in, running him over as he attempted to stop them. He was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

It says Bowles was booked for carjacking, vehicle theft, mayhem, hit and run and assault with a deadly weapon. Ripley was booked for vehicle theft.

Officials say at least six people have been detained for burglaries and robberies committed during the evacuation.

Related content

California

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos