Affidavit: Pipe bomb suspect wrote 'explosives' on mirror

0:50 Community holds welcome-home party for Sherri Papini in Redding Pause

1:06 Friend of Sherri Papini: Her doubters will be 'judged at the gates'

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

0:46 SUV pulled from Oceano Dunes creek crossing