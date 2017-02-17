Oroville Dam update: Spillway releases dialed back further as state works to clear debris, restart power plant

Saying the reservoir has fallen low enough to handle inflows from approaching storms, operators at Oroville Dam will continue to dial back releases from its cracked main spillway Friday afternoon and into Saturday.
With Lake Oroville receding to normal flood-control levels for this time of year, dam operators say they will further reduce outflows from 80,000 cubic feet per second down to 70,000 cfs Friday afternoon. They’ll reevaluate Saturday to see if they can dial back even further, to 60,000 cfs.
The aim is to lower releases to the point that cranes and barges can safely operate in the channel below the main spillway, and start digging out a massive pile of concrete, trees and other debris that has accumulated since the main spillway fractured early last week. The debris has caused clogging and elevated water levels that prevent the dam’s power plant – its primary release outlet outside of flood season – from operating.
Once the debris is cleared and the power plant is restarted, the facility is capable of draining another 14,000 cfs from the lake. DWR officials don’t expect to have the plant running before early next week, when a wet, heavy storm known as an “atmospheric river” is forecast to hit the area.
Still, officials say they’ve lowered reservoir levels enough to handle the rainfall and runoff expected to rush in from the Sierra Nevada watershed over the coming days. They also said they are pleased with how well the fractured main spillway is holding up after getting pounded by several days of hard use.
“That’s a good thing ... Not only this week but onto the future,” said Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources, which manages the dam.
Despite periods of heavy rain in the area Friday morning, crews continued to fortify an auxilary emergency spillway that they may need to rely on as more severe weather heads toward Northern California.
With the main spillway damaged, the emergency spillway overtopped for the first time in dam history early Saturday, sending sheets of water onto a forrested hillside below. A day and half later, dam operators went into crisis mode, when they noted severe erosion on the hillside below the emergency spillway’s concrete apron, and warned it was in danger of imminent collapse.
The concerns prompted emergency evacuation orders for Butte, Yuba and Sutter counties that sent nearly 200,000 people fleeing to safety. The order was lifted Tuesday, after DWR cranked up releases on the damaged main spillway and managed to lower lake levels below the emergency spillway lip.
Trucks rumbled through the city of Oroville Friday, continuing to ferry rocks to the hillside below the emergency spillway. The operation could be halted if the earthen hillside below the emergency structure becomes too wet, creating a hazardous situation for the roughly 100 workers filling erosion spots on the hill. The National Weather Service is calling for up to a half-inch of rain Friday.
“We’ll keep working until the heavy equipment can’t run anymore,” said Chris Orrock, a spokesman with the Department of Water Resources. “If the site becomes unsafe, we’ll pull them off.”
In the meantime, Lake Oroville continued falling overnight, although at a slower pace than in previous days. The lake level stood at 861 feet Friday morning, a drop of nearly 4 feet over a 12-hour period. The lake had dropped more than 10 feet in the previous 24 hours.
That slower pace was expected after DWR decreased outflows from the main spillway Thursday afternoon, from 100,000 cubic feet per second to 80,000. Orrock said, even with the rains, the lake could drop further this weekend to the 850-foot level, which is considered the appropriate level for flood control this time of year.
“That’s always been the goal,” Orrock said. “(The lake level) will continue to drop because we’re still taking more water out than is coming in from this (weather) system. But the rate of decline of the lake level might slow some.”
