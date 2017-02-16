Official: Arrest made after pipe bombs found in Denver hotel

A law enforcement official says a man has been arrested in Los Angeles after pipe bombs were found in a Colorado hotel.
The official says Adam Hayat was arrested Thursday at a hotel near Los Angeles International Airport after the bombs were found in a hotel in downtown Denver.
The official was familiar with the investigation but not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.
A spokeswoman for the FBI in Los Angeles referred inquiries to the U.S. attorney's office in Denver. A spokesman for federal prosecutors declined to comment.
An email sent to an address listed for Hayat in public records wasn't immediately returned. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.
