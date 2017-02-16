New bill could push last call to 4 a.m. at bars in California

San Luis Obispo County bar-goers who’ve dreamed of carousing until 4 a.m. could get the nightcap they’ve been waiting for.
State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, has proposed the Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night Act, which would allow municipalities to set their own last-call times, according to the Los Angeles Times.
California law currently sets last call at 2 a.m., but Wiener’s bill would allow cities to move their closing times as late as 4 a.m.
“Nightlife matters a lot, culturally and economically,” Wiener wrote on his Facebook page, “and it’s time to allow local communities more flexibility.”
It isn’t the first time such legislation has been proposed in California.
In 2013, former state Sen. Mark Leno attempted to give cities more freedom in setting last-call times, but his proposal failed to get enough votes to move out of committee, according to The Associated Press.
