Oroville Dam isn’t the only piece of California flood infrastructure under strain

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it Pause

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Flying over Paso Robles in a Ford Tri-Motor airplane

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

0:28 Atascadero Creek threatens nearby home