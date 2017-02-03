Rain, snow won’t end California water restrictions. Why drought agency plans to stay the course.

Despite an enormous snowpack and more rainfall than California can store in its reservoirs, the state’s drought regulators say the water crisis hasn’t ended.
The staff of the State Water Resources Control Board has proposed keeping statewide drought emergency controls in place for another 270 days. The controls are due to expire Feb. 28.
“Some reservoirs remain critically low and groundwater storage remains depleted in many areas due to the continued impact of prolonged drought,” the board’s staff said in a report this week. “Precipitation cannot be counted on to continue, and snowpack levels, while above average for the current time of year, are subject to rapid reductions as seen in 2016 and before.”
The five-person board will vote on the proposal Wednesday.
As it is, the drought controls have been greatly relaxed. After ordering urban water agencies to slash consumption by an average 25 percent in 2015, the board lifted the mandate last spring for any agency that could show it had at least three years’ worth of water on hand. About 80 percent of the agencies are now operating without any restrictions.
Nevertheless, water agencies –including those in the Sacramento region – have been urging the state board to lift the rules altogether, arguing that they’re losing credibility with customers by pleading drought in a wet winter. They contend that will make it harder for them to persuade customers to make any conservation efforts.
“The drought-related curtailments up and down the state really rely on people like you and me responding and using less water outside and not flushing the toilet all the time,” said Bob Reeb, who lobbies for water districts. “We rely on that truthful relationship between water system and customer. When the message is continued that you need to cut and we’re seeing the weather conditions that we’re seeing this year, you just lose that trust.”
Every major city in California has seen above average precipitation so far this “water year,” which started in October. Long Beach is at 228 percent of normal precipitation. San Francisco is at 136 percent of normal. Bakersfield is at 180 percent of normal.
Sacramento is at 192 percent of normal precipitation for this point in the year. It received as much rain through January as it normally gets during an entire water year.
The Sierra snowpack, which serves as a sort of water bank for the state, is also abundant. It sits at 171 percent of normal for this time of year and is nearly on pace for the wettest year in recorded California history. The Sierra has more snow on the ground today than it usually does on April 1, when snow depths historically peak.
Most of the state’s major reservoirs are at above-average depths for this time of year. Many should max out during the summer, given the huge amount of melting snow that will pour into them.
The U.S. government’s weekly Drought Monitor says about half the state is now drought free. Twenty percent of the state is considered in severe drought, while only a small portion of the state, around Santa Barbara, is still considered in extreme drought.
Nonetheless, Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration has indicated it isn’t willing to rescind his drought declaration yet.
