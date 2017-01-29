Trump wants to enlist local police in immigration crackdown

1:38 Skiing the deep powder at China Peak Pause

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:12 For second straight week, searchers looking for Jessica Runions find a man’s body

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:47 Riley’s Brew Pub: A neighborhood bar with flair

1:44 Arroyo Grande High's Aaron Teixeira steps up as bone marrow donor for brother Ryan Teixeira