Dog rescued after falling over Central Coast cliff

Firefighters in Santa Barbara County rescued a dog that fell about 50 feet over a cliff Friday afternoon, authorities said.
About 2:45 p.m., crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the More Mesa preserve in Goleta, where the dog reportedly fell, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.
The dog, an 11-month-old Labrador/pit bull mix, reportedly was walking too close to a ledge and fell down the cliff, Zaniboni said. Zaniboni said the dog ended up on a small ledge about halfway between the cliff and the beach.
A firefighter was lowered down the cliff side via a rope system, and he placed the dog in a harness. The two were then pulled safely back to the ledge, Zaniboni said.
Zaniboni said the dog was returned to its owner unharmed.
Dog rescue, More Mesa Preserve. Goleta. Call Newsline for more info. pic.twitter.com/8Gzd68Llw1— Dave Zaniboni (@SBCFireInfo) January 28, 2017
