January 27, 2017 6:26 PM

Dog rescued after falling over Central Coast cliff

By Mark Powell

Firefighters in Santa Barbara County rescued a dog that fell about 50 feet over a cliff Friday afternoon, authorities said.

About 2:45 p.m., crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the More Mesa preserve in Goleta, where the dog reportedly fell, Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

The dog, an 11-month-old Labrador/pit bull mix, reportedly was walking too close to a ledge and fell down the cliff, Zaniboni said. Zaniboni said the dog ended up on a small ledge about halfway between the cliff and the beach.

A firefighter was lowered down the cliff side via a rope system, and he placed the dog in a harness. The two were then pulled safely back to the ledge, Zaniboni said.

Zaniboni said the dog was returned to its owner unharmed.

