Aspiring actor commits suicide on Facebook Live

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain. Pause

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

1:15 San Luis Reservoir is filling up quickly

5:04 Lawyer for John Wallace says claims of malfeasance are unfounded