Body found in SUV in Bakersfield canal

Authorities are trying to determine whether a body found in a car inside a Bakersfield canal is that of a woman who went missing during stormy weather.
Police and fire officials say the body was found Tuesday inside a white sport utility vehicle in the Arvin-Edison Canal.
Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle go into the canal shortly before 7:30 a.m. Monday.
A storm spread heavy rain throughout California Monday morning, causing many traffic accidents on slick roads, but there's no immediate word on whether the reported accident was weather-related.
Comments