San Luis Reservoir in California could fill for first time in six years

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley Pause

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'