Jerry Brown: ‘California is not turning back, not now, not ever’

Gov. Jerry Brown, plunging into position as a Democratic bulwark against Donald Trump’s presidency, warned Tuesday of looming battles with Republican-controlled Washington, using his State of the State address to assuage fears that California would turn its back on progressive policies.
Yet he pledged to work together on infrastructure improvements – in Sacramento and Washington – to, as Trump said, “build and build big.”
Brown took to the rostrum after swearing in his nominee for attorney general, the veteran Rep. Xavier Becerra, a son of immigrants and Los Angeles Democrat who earlier this year accused Trump of exploiting America’s laws to “put himself first.”
Brown was concise about his immediate priorities. But in his favorable depiction of a state that has guarded its values and ideals while serving as a liberal lighthouse for the nation, he intimated that the times demanded a broader focus than what his administration hopes to accomplish in his final two years.
He reiterated promises to protect undocumented immigrants, provide healthcare to the needy and continue the fight against climate change.
Trump’s campaign rhetoric, cabinet appointments and first actions in the White House to imperil the federal healthcare law and advance construction of controversial oil pipelines have stirred the anxieties of Democrats. On Tuesday came reports the Republican was banning the Environmental Protection Agency from awarding new contracts or grants and prohibiting EPA employees from giving updates on social media or to news reporters.
“While no one knows what the new leaders will actually do, there are signs that are disturbing,” Brown told the joint session of the Legislature in a 16-minute speech.
“We have seen the bald assertion of ‘alternative facts,’ whatever those are. We have heard the blatant attacks on science. Familiar signposts of our democracy – truth, civility, working together – have been obscured or swept aside.”
Stepping into the twilight of his fourth and final term as governor, Brown countered Trump’s “America first” inauguration with a plea to its nearly 40 million occupants to “act as Californians first.”
“While we now face different challenges, make no mistake: the future is uncertain and dangers abound. Whether it’s the threat to our budget, or to undocumented Californians, or to our efforts to combat climate change – or even more global threats such as a financial meltdown or a nuclear incident or terrorist attack – this is a time which calls out for courage and for perseverance. I promise you both,” Brown said, before concluding with Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land.”
“But let’s remember as well that after the perilous voyage, those who made it to America found boundless opportunity. And so will we.”
Brown added: “California is not turning back. Not now, not ever.”
