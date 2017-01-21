Women’s March on Sacramento reaches Capitol steps with 20,000 people, police say

Thousands of people have arrived at the State Capitol as part of the Women’s March on Sacramento, a day of activism to promote women’s rights and human rights after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
The event officially kicked off at 9:15 a.m before participants marched to the West Steps of the State Capitol. Performances by Del Corazòn, Sacramento Taiko Dan and the Sacramento Women’s Chorus will kick off a noon rally at the Capitol, followed by a lengthy lineup of speakers.
The Sacramento event is one of 673 “sister marches” across the world for people who could not make it to the Women’s March on Washington or who wanted to demonstrate in their own cities.
12:40 p.m.
The Sacramento Police Department estimates that approximately 20,000 people participated in today’s Women’s March on Sacramento.
12:20 p.m.
As the rally begins, the crowd stretches about two blocks long on Capitol Mall from the West Steps to 9th Street. Some march participants headed out after arriving at the Capitol.
#WomensMarchSacramento rally has begun. Crowd fills Capitol Park and L Street. pic.twitter.com/WLicrnDgu5— Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) January 21, 2017
– Alexei Koseff
12:15 p.m.
Councilwoman Angelique Ashby has taken the stage. “There is no time for fear. Fear is a liability. We are not ever going back.”
– Ed Fletcher
12:05 p.m.
The rally in Sacramento has begun. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg was the first to address the crowd, saying “We have not lost our ability to stand and march together.”
Steinberg added, “This is the opposite of human carnage,” a reference to the phrase Trump used Friday in his inaugural speech to describe the state of affairs in America before he took office.
– Ed Fletcher
11:40 a.m.
Capitol Mall continues to fill ahead of a noon rally on the West Steps. Here’s a view from the Capitol from Twitter user @MargaretMorneau of Roseville.
Sacramento! #WomensMarch #WomensMarchOnWashington #WomensMarchSacramento pic.twitter.com/BvI0QjeJgw— Margaret Morneau (@MargaretMorneau) January 21, 2017
11:20 a.m.
The last of the women’s march crowd has left Southside Park, more than an hour after the first group departed.
– Alexei Koseff
11:15 a.m.
Ed Fletcher has been posting live video from the march on Facebook here.
People are marching down the grass median on the Capitol Mall as a constant beat of drums plays in the background.
Apologies for video disruptions; live video has been more challenging than usual today because of data transmission problems around the march.
– Ed Fletcher
11:05 a.m.
At the state Capitol, thousands continue to arrive for the noon rally on the West Steps, many filling the Capitol Mall.
People are standing around, and a band has begun playing. The crowd is a sea of pink with tons of signs, and mother-daughter duos are a common sight.
Shama Aleemuddin, a Roseville mother and a Muslim American, said she came with her 5-year-old daughter and their friends. She said she felt that Trump’s message has been that “Muslims are a cancer,” and she was on hand to demonstrate against that. She also said she’s afraid that of the impact Trump’s message might have on children.
So far, hardly any counterprotesters have been seen along the march route or at the Capitol.
– Nashelly Chavez
11:00 a.m.
Participants are still departing Southside Park for the 1.2-mile march to the State Capitol, nearly an hour after the first marchers left.
Across the street at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, a gift shop manager said he’s let “zillions” of people in to use the church’s restroom. He opposes abortion – a position counter to what many activists said they are marching for – but said everyone has the right to protest.
– Alexei Koseff and Ed Fletcher
10:30 a.m.
The front of the Women’s March on Sacramento has arrived at the West Steps of the State Capitol.
But thousands of people are still jam-packed into Southside Park, the starting point for the event, according Bee reporter Ed Fletcher. The mood is light and jovial, with many people holding signs.
Some of those still in the park were unsure whether the march had begun and didn’t realize the front of the group had already reached the Capitol.
Data networks appear to be jammed by all of the participants, as it has been impossible to use Facebook’s live video feature from the march this morning.
#WomensMarchSacramento has arrived. pic.twitter.com/Hp1pzB7cvL— Nashelly Chavez (@nashellytweets) January 21, 2017
– Nashelly Chavez and Ed Fletcher
10:05 a.m.
The march got underway about 10 minutes earlier than scheduled, around 10:05 a.m. Organizers said Friday the 1.2-mile route will head northeast on 6th Street, then west on R Street, then north on 5th Street and finally east to Capitol Mall.
At the front of the march, people chanted, “Enough is enough, we won’t go back!”
– Nashelly Chavez
10:00 a.m.
When thousands of people show up to your neighborhood park for a march, it’s bound to be good for business that day.
Political consultant Paul Mitchell posted a shot of Insight Coffee Roasters a block away from the park, teeming with people. “Guess I picked the wrong day to get a coffee and relax at @insightcoffee,” he mused.
Guess I picked the wrong day to get a coffee and relax at @insightcoffee pic.twitter.com/yBYrwVnkvB— Paul Mitchell (@paulmitche11) January 21, 2017
– Kevin Yamamura
9:55 a.m.
Thousands of people have arrived at Southside Park in Sacramento for the Women’s March on Sacramento.
Heather Rafferty came from Truckee with Ruby, 8, and Delia, 7. “I’m pretty much here for my girls to show them that they can be anything,” she said.
Margaret O’Hair, a kindergarten teacher in Roseville, came with her dogs Sailor and Surfer: “I’m for education and for kids.”
Heather Rafferty came from Truckee with Ruby, 8, and Delia, 7: "I'm pretty much here for my girls, to show them that they can be anything." pic.twitter.com/0n2z8GzLAG— Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) January 21, 2017
– Alexei Koseff
9:30 a.m.
Looks like many people heeded advice to take transit – so many that Regional Transit trains and stations are jammed this morning.
Carol Dirksen said she and her husband were lucky to squeeze onto a train at the 65th Street station and found people sitting on each other’s laps.
“There were people that allowed me to basically step on their toes,” she said.
The mood was congenial, she said, but she said, “RT completely dropped the ball” because people have been stranded at light-rail stations. Some people are reporting the same issues on social media this morning.
That mirrors the situation in Washington, D.C., where Metro stations have been flooded with people trying to get to the march there.
– Kevin Yamamura
At Watt/Manlove station trying to get to #womensmarch #sacramento. 2 @ridesacrt trains passed us by FULL. Hoping for the next train!! pic.twitter.com/9ogFuEbU57— Kelly (@fivexfive84) January 21, 2017
All aboard… •#womensmarchsacramento https://t.co/YGRzavYndx pic.twitter.com/mysJVznZFa— Chris C (@cclauson) January 21, 2017
So much excitement at the lightrail. #WomensMarch #sacramento pic.twitter.com/mDHpoVRizT— Shawna MalviniRedden (@BluestMuse) January 21, 2017
